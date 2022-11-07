'I think it's just unacceptable': Three weeks of no trash collection leaves Elizabethtown neighborhood upset

Once WHAS11 News arrived in the neighborhood, three trucks were making their rounds picking up trash.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Those in and around neighborhoods in Elizabethtown, Kentucky were left with trash cans filled to the brim after Waste Management allegedly didn't pick up for nearly three weeks.

Neighbors in the Cowley Crossing neighborhood called and wrote into WHAS11 to share the scene of what their neighborhood was starting to look like.

"When you requested to speak to a supervisor or a manager. They would literally be hanging up. So, it was just really unprofessional all the way around," Rachelle Mills, a neighbor, said.

The neighbors said they've been pleading to Waste Management for weeks to get service.

Tony Tyson and his family have been in the neighborhood for 10 years. He said, when they asked for answers, it didn't go well.

"My wife actually called, they kind of gave her a cold shoulder and just gave basically generic answers," Tyson said.

We contacted Waste Management for comment. Although they didn't provide us with a reason for delays, they said service will resume.

"WM strives to provide our customers with reliable service in the safest manner possible. Our Elizabethtown, KY operations team will have customers serviced today and back on schedule as of Friday. We apologize for any delay in service," said a representative with Waste Management.

Once WHAS11 News arrived in the neighborhood, three trucks were making their rounds picking up trash.

Neighbors said they actually feel lucky they were able to get their trash picked up finally today by Waste Management, however that's not the case for all neighborhoods across Elizabethtown.

Tyler Smith said they are not the only ones seeing this.

"I'll gladly show you areas where they have not delivered on their promises and still, obviously this hour are probably not going to for another day," said Smith.

WHAS11 News began to explore other areas where we found condo and apartment units off of South Wilson Road with trash spilling over into the parking lot.

Mills said she feels they are not being heard.

"We were just being offered anywhere from $5 to $25 credit on our monthly bill, which was not helping. And that was not problem solving," she said.

Smith and others off camera telling me they had to spend their own money to come up with solutions.

Saying they can understand if it was due to staffing issues but weren't being given answers.

"I bought myself another trashcan and filled it up and then continued to pile on trash for three weeks," said Smith.

For now, Waste Management tells us they expect to be back to their normal service by the end of this week.

