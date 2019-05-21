LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For many students in the area, there is no school due to the Kentucky Primary. Once you've gone to the polls (find your polling place here), here are a few things you can do to keep your kiddos entertained today.

The weather is forecast to be quite pleasant today, so consider something outdoors. The Louisville Zoo opens at 10 a.m. Check out what's scheduled at the zoo on their website. Go for a walk on the Big Four Bridge, then treat yourself to some ice cream at a local shop like Louisville Cream or Comfy Cow!

If you don't want to be outdoors, you can visit the Frazier History Museum, the Kentucky Science Center, or the Louisville Slugger Museum to keep the learning going, even if your child isn't in a classroom today.

For those who have to work, the Kentucky Science Center is hosting one of their School's Out Science Camps today. The camp is open to all students from Pre-K through 5th grade and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

