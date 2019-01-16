LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A Southside Christian Child Care and Preschool, located on Blue Lick Road, caught fire on Jan. 16. No one was injured in the fire.

Blue Lick Road, just off of Preston Highway, is closed as crews worked to clean up the scene.

The staff at the daycare evacuated all the children. They were taken to the Home Depot where they could be picked up by parents or guardians. In total, 28 children were at the daycare.

The Okolona Fire Chief Marlin Howard said the staff did a good job on evacuating the building.

The fire is under investigation.

The Okolona and PRP fire departments were at the scene of this fire.