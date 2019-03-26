LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – After a deadly night in Louisville, the flashing lights and crime tape will eventually go away. That scene becomes marked with a red dot.



“The red dots are the dots that police use on maps to denote homicides,” Dr. Eddie Woods said.

Woods envisions a Louisville with No More Red Dots, the name of his organization headquartered in the Portland Neighborhood.



“We've had several times over the last few years where individuals who are actually planning to want to shoot somebody, give us the opportunity to talk them out of it,” Dr. Woods said.



His staff shows up to crime scenes, hospitals and even funerals to help lower the tension and prevent retaliation after a loved one is murdered. It’s something Metro Council President David James has seen firsthand.



“They literally get between both groups and stop things from happening,” he explained. “They literally stop violence.”



No More Red Dots operated as an independent organization for 30 years in Louisville Metro until recently. The program has partnered with Louisville Metro's Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods.

Resources were given then, including funds to give staff full-time positions. Though now, some of those resources could be taken away.



“I've heard several council members say 'well we can save money by eliminating no more red dots,’” James said.



Budget problems has the city on the hunt for $35 million this year. That money will likely end up being found through cuts.



“The cut that we've heard about, it would mean cutting our staff in half from 22 to 11,” Woods explained.



In the single year No More Red Dots partnered directly with Metro Government, homicides dropped more than 20 percent.



“My concern is that I do not want to see an uptick in violence because we made that decision,” James told WHAS11 News.



No More Red Dots is a program Dr. Woods believes Louisville can’t afford to lose and a program he’s determined to make sure survives.

“We're able to do it better with increased resources, and we'll just have to find a way,” he said.



Mayor Greg Fischer and his administration have until April 25th to bring a proposal to the Metro Council on how to fill that $35 million gap this year.

The Council must come to an agreement by June 25th. The new fiscal year starts July 1.

