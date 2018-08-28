FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) - Shows will be resuming at the Kentucky Center for the Performing arts on Sept. 1 as the center got word there was no roof damage from the June 13 fire.

“Based on the expertise and experience of my staff and our contractors, we felt confident in moving forward with repairs and renovations so that we could get the Center open for shows as soon as possible,” Finance and Administration Cabinet Secretary William M. Landrum III said. “I am happy to have the final report that fully confirms the structural integrity of the ceiling superstructure. This is good news for the Commonwealth, the city, the center and its patrons.”

PHOTOS: Inside the Kentucky Center after a 3-alarm fire

Brown + Kublican Structural Engineers (BKSE), who were contracted to analyze the barrel vault structural system, delivered their final analysis and report to the Finance Cabinet.

The report specified there were no major physical signs of distress such as bending, buckling, excessive deflection, or warping of the barreled lobby plaster ceiling primary or secondary roof beams. Some welds between the metal roof deck and secondary support beams did break loose. These and other light structural framing will be replaced as the barrel vault system is restored.

With the structural integrity established and many other measures in place to insure the building is safe, patrons will be allowed in the building for shows, but will still see an active construction site for months to come.

“We have an outstanding team of building professionals from the Finance Cabinet’s Division of Engineering, along with EOP Architects, FM Global Insurance, Dieck’s Electric and other structural and maintenance contractors who continue to aggressively work on repairs and renovations,” added Sec. Landrum.

RELATED:

Art piece escapes damage at Kentucky Center

Floyd Central High auditorium to host 'Newsies' after KCA fire

Kentucky Center working to assess damage, determine reopening after 3-alarm fire

PHOTOS: Fire at the Kentucky Center for the Arts

VIDEO: Smoke caught on video at the Kentucky Center for the Arts

© 2018 WHAS-TV