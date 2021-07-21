Kentucky schools, organizations receive $1 million grant from No Kid Hungry

No Kid Hungry seeks to end hunger and poverty. The organization is giving grant funding to 38 schools and non-profits across the state including JCPS.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, No Kid Hungry Kentucky has given $1 million in grants to 38 school districts and community organizations to combat hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic.

No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

The organization partnered with Feeding Kentucky to secure the grant in support of their efforts to feed children across the commonwealth.

“No child should have to struggle with an empty stomach or stress about when they will eat again," No Kid Hungry Campaign Field Manager Erica Olmstead said. "These grants will help reach more kids with the food they need to grow up healthy, educated and strong.”

Of those 38 school districts and organizations benefiting from the grant, some local entities are being supported including Jefferson County Public Schools, Taylor County Schools, Feeding America, Kentucky's Heartland and Dare to Care.

"Schools and community organizations play a critical role in Kentucky’s food system," No Kid Hungry Kentucky Director at Feeding Kentucky Kate McDonald said. "These grants ensure that they have the resources to reach as many Kentucky kids as possible."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.