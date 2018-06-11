LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Two crew members are safe Tuesday morning after the aircraft they were in made an emergency landing.

According to Sara Brown at the Louisville Airport, the FAA Control Tower received a notification at 1:40 a.m. that a small cargo feeder aircraft landed “wheels up” on the runway. The aircraft was not a UPS aircraft.

Neither of the two crew members on board was injured, but the runway they landed on is closed. All other runways at the Louisville Airport are operational.

It is unclear what caused the emergency landing. The incident is under investigation.

