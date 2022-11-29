Nikki Glaser's 'The Good Girl Tour' stops in Lexington

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. EST.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — One of the most popular female comedians will be knocking on Lexington's door this winter.

Nikki Glaser, known for her shocking, raunchy style of comedy, will be stopping in Kentucky during her "The Good Girl Tour".

You can catch Glaser at the Lexington Opera House on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Tickets reportedly go on sale online on Friday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. EST.

As well as standup comedy, Glaser also has been delving into the world of podcasts. She reportedly has hosted three podcasts, including "The Nikki Glaser Podcast", a daily show launched in 2021.

Glaser has contributed to several TV shows and specials this year, including: FBOY Island, Stuck in St. Louis and Good Clean Filth.

