The jazz club is closing indefinitely due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

CLEVELAND — The workers at Nighttown are certainly going through a stressful time, what with the jazz club set to close temporarily due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. But despite it all, they found themselves wonderfully surprised by a very generous customer on Sunday.

Just before the Cedar Road establishment was set to close for the night and for the foreseeable future, a man came in and ordered a beer from the bar. The Stella Artois cost just $7.50, meaning most of us would've left a tip of maybe a dollar or two.

However, owner Brendan Ring and the rest of the staff were shocked to discover the man had left a $3,000 tip on the single drink. Ring was so taken aback by it that he ran after the customer to make sure it wasn't a mistake.

"Unbelievable but symbolic of the kind of quality folks we have know at Nighttown all these years," Ring wrote on Facebook. "I could post his name but I won’t as I think he wouldn’t want that but all my waitstaff and myself and humbly grateful for this incredibly kind and grand gesture."