LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Nightly closures are set to begin Wednesday evening, March 20, on US 31 at the Clark Memorial Bridge over the Ohio River.

The bridge will close every evening from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Crews are installing equipment and rigging in preparation for cleaning and painting on the structure. The driving lanes on the bridge are reduced to one lane in each direction. Sidewalks are closed to pedestrians and cyclists.

RELATED: What's the plan for the Second Street Bridge?

The expected completion date for the painting project is November 1, 2019.

Beginning Thursday, March 21, the bridge will be closed during overnight hours from 8 p.m. each evening until 5 a.m. the following morning. Also beginning March 21, eastbound River Road will be closed between Second Street and Third Street adjacent to the KFC YUM! Center and Second Street will be closed under the bridge between Witherspoon Street and River Road. These lane closures will be in place from 8 p.m. every night until 6 a.m. the following morning to allow for equipment installation and rigging on the bridge where it crosses over these roadways. This work will take approximately two weeks to complete.