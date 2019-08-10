LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "They're coming for you, Barbara. They are going to get you. They are coming out of their graves after you." A spooky classic is coming back to life this October thanks to a local theatre company.

Kentucky Shakespeare has partnered with Louisville Public Media and together they are presenting "Night of the Living Dead: A Live Radio Play", a recreation of the zombie thriller as an in-studio performance with actors, musicians, and Foley artists.

"Night of the Living Dead" tells the story of seven people trapped in a rural farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, alternately hiding from and fighting a large group of living dead ghouls.

The production features an ensemble cast, who each play multiple roles and create the Foley sounds. Foley is the art of creating sound effects for television and film but, for this production, the audience will get to see those sound effects in person.

"The pleasure of watching the sound effects happen live in front of your face is really fun," said director Amy Attaway. Everyday objects will be used to make unconventional and unexpected sounds during the performance.

"My favorite one is the wet spaghetti just because it's this great little sound that is like...ugh," said actor Matt Street. Street plays Johnny and Tom in the play.

The play is presented at Louisville Public Media's Performance Studio (619 Fourth Street) from October 2-31, with a special performance on Halloween. Tickets are $20 ($18 for students, military, and seniors) and are available online or by phone.

For more information, visit the Kentucky Shakespeare website.

