'It shows he appreciates you': Nigerian king gives special recognition to Kentuckiana locals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Twenty-three new chiefs marched in behind the king of Idera Friday afternoon. He welcomed them into Idera and brought a taste of Nigerian culture to Louisville.

Several of them were recognized for their contributions to the Kentuckiana community; they are Angela Prewer-Johnson, Olufemi Akinnayajo, Oremeyi Kareem and Amos Johnson.

This kind of recognition is unique.

"This might be once in a 10 year and it is only given to those who are deserving, those who have worked hard," Prewer-Johnson said.

They represent all walks of life and careers who have made a significant difference through their service.

For example, Kareem, who is originally from Nigeria, runs a Louisville magazine that showcases Black excellence.

The Nigerian king recognized each chief with a crown.

"I mean for somebody to recognize you as part of his cabinet is an honor, it shows he appreciates you, he appreciates what you have been doing," Akinnayajo said.

Many of them told WHAS11 the title 'chief' comes with responsibilities, and their work in the community doesn't stop here.

"We will continue to contribute because that is a job of a chief," Johnson said.

Prominent Louisville leaders like deputy mayor Barbara Sexton Smith also recognized a job well done.

"It's about the roots, it's about taking pride on who we are and what we are, it's so beautiful we can do it together and not separate and that's the whole beauty about what this is about today," Lamont Collins, the founder of the Roots 101 Museum, said.

It's the high honor that some of them said is a once-in-a-lifetime achievement.

"What we've been raised to do being from double royalty it feels wonderful to be able to represent my heritage," Prewer-Johnson said.

The new chiefs are even raising funds for projects that will have international benefit to support those doing the good work from all walks of life.

