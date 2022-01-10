NICU babies reunite with UofL staff during annual reunion

Health care professionals had the opportunity to reunite with some of their littlest patients they cared for at Louisville Slugger Field.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of infants and babies are seen at UofL Health’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit every year.

The Women and Infants annual NICU Reunion took place Saturday. Doctors and nurses handed out candy and other sweet treats to their former patients.

Parents said this is a great opportunity for them to reconnect with those who helped them so much.

“It was just great to be able to come out and see the nurses and other kids that were also in the NICU and be able to experience a community of others who have had their experience of being in the NICU,” Jessica Brown, a mother of a patient, said.

This is the fourth year UofL health has hosted the trick-or-treat event.

