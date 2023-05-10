Louisville Metro Police Foundation celebrates progress Officer Nickolas Wilt is making

After suffering a critical brain injury, LMPD Ofc. Nickolas Wilt is making "remarkable" progress and is currently being transferred to rehab.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Marking a month since Louisville Metro Police officer Nickolas Wilt was injured while responding to a deadly mass shooting, the Louisville Metro Police Foundation shared an update on his "remarkable" progress.

A month after sustaining a critical brain injury, Wilt is currently being transferred to rehab.

It comes a day after Wilt's family announced he was officially off a ventilator.

To celebrate the progress, the Louisville Metro Police Foundation held a vigil at Southeast Christian Church Wednesday evening.

Sgt. James Talley called it "an absolute miracle."

"An injury like that to the head is just an incredible feat to overcome," Jackie Talley, with Back the Blue Officer Relief, said.

But with plenty of prayer pouring in, came progress.

"A couple weeks ago it was, 'Officer Wilt opened his eyes.' Then it was 'Officer Wilt raised his head.' Yesterday it was 'Officer Wilt sat up.' Then today we're hearing he is in rehab," Jackie said. "And shame on us for being stunned because he is an absolute warrior, but he is overcoming it."

The Police Foundation shared Wilt's mother was even shocked at his progress, but is grateful for the community support.

"Basically, it does seem like he's showing major improvement," James said.

James is one of the officers who've been tasked with staying at Wilt's side through the injury.

But, as a responding officer on the scene of the Old National Bank shooting, it's not lost on him, the deep meaning this day brings.

"It's still hard to wrap my head around it because Louisville is our home," James said.

A reminder, that even as Wilt makes immense progress, the road ahead remains a tough, uphill battle -- not just for a healing hero, but a healing city too.

