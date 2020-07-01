LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nick Cannon's "Wild'n Out" Live announced Tuesday the dates of their 2020 tour. The MTV variety show has 27 stops on their tour including a stop at Rupp Arena in Lexington on March 24.

Fans can expect stand up routines by their favorite Wild ‘N Out cast members including DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, Emmanuel Hudson, Justina Valentine, Hit Man, Conceited, DJ D-Wreck and Pretty Vee.

Each night Nick Cannon and the cast will also invite members of the audience to join them for Wild 'N Out’s most popular games.

Tickets go on sale January 10.

