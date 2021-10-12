Louisville woman reported missing, last seen outside downtown hospital

Louisville Metro Police said Nichole Bolton has a "significant diminished mental capacity" and was last seen Monday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing woman.

According to a release, Nichole Bolton, 43, was last seen outside Norton Hospital in downtown Louisville. She has a "significant diminished mental capacity" and she may be in danger.

Police said Bolton was last seen wearing a gray shirt, capri jeans and brown shoes.

If you see her or have any information, you are urged to call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673).

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.