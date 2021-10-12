Louisville woman reported missing, last seen outside downtown hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing woman.
According to a release, Nichole Bolton, 43, was last seen outside Norton Hospital in downtown Louisville. She has a "significant diminished mental capacity" and she may be in danger.
Police said Bolton was last seen wearing a gray shirt, capri jeans and brown shoes.
If you see her or have any information, you are urged to call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673).
