Man shot, killed near Fern Creek neighborhood, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is dead following an early morning shooting near a Fern Creek neighborhood on Friday.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 38-year-old Nicholas Warren Feather.

Louisville Metro Police said officers with the department's Sixth Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 9100 block of Beulah Church Road around 1 a.m. That's close to Fern Creek.

There, officers found Feather suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, authorities said.

LMPD says all parties involved in the shooting "appear to be accounted for."

The department's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

