LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is attempting to locate family members of a Louisville man.

They are searching for 72-year-old Ralph Dale's next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the coroner's office at 502-574-6262.

