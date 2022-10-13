Kentucky newspaper offers cash reward for evidence of vote buying

"It's of my opinion that every election of my 51 years has involved vote buying," the owner of the newspaper said.

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. — A weekly eastern Kentucky newspaper is trying to do its part to keep the upcoming general election legal and fair.

The Salyersville Independent newspaper included an ad recently that offers up a $3,000 cash reward for credible and concrete evidence of vote buying in the Nov. 8 election, WKYT-TV reported.

Owner Ritt Mortimer told the station that the decision to run the ad wasn't made lightly.

"It's of my opinion that every election of my 51 years has involved vote buying in Magoffin County, either to a small or very large degree at times, depending on the races involved, the money, the other factors," Mortimer said.

He says new technology makes it easy to record video or audio that prosecutors could use to file charges.

Mortimer says the reward is his way of trying to protect democracy in the community.

