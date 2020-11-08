News conference postponed after Governor Beshear and First Lady report 'not feeling well'

A release says the conference was postponed "out of an abundance of caution."

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A 1 p.m. press conference Governor Andy Beshear was set to attend Tuesday has been postponed after he and the First Lady reported they are "not feeling well," according to a news release from the governor's office.

The conference was set to be a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony for the completion of three projects in Perry, Floyd and Clay counties. The projects were funded with $14.05 million in grants from the Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot Program.

There is no word if the governor's 4 p.m. COVID-19 update will also be postponed.