LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – As construction continues on two major projects that will breathe new life into the west end, city officials will be on hand to reopen what was once called a dangerous intersection.

Mayor Greg Fischer will officially reopen the newly realigned intersection of Broadway, Dixie Highway and 18th Street on Monday. This is part of the $50 million Dixie Do-Over project to improve safety on Dixie Highway.

That new intersection will replace an old crossing that required two sets of traffic lights less than 100-feet apart where the Dixie Highway and 18th Street path zigzagged across Broadway.

Also coming with the new traffic change is TARC’s new bus rapid transit system, a first of its kind in the area.

Officials say the service ‘will improve speed, service and reliability’ to the 18th Street bus, which sees thousands of riders daily.

The intersection will hold two vital projects that will help breathe new life into the West End community.

The Republic Bank Foundation YMCA will sit on the southeast corner. Officials broke ground on the $28 million, 77,500 square-foot facility in October 2017. It’s expected to open in mid-2019.

Passport Health Plan’s headquarters will sit on the southwest corner. It’s expected to bring 500 jobs and open in 2020.

The opening of the new intersection is expected to take place around 3:15 p.m.