LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The residents of Newburg celebrated one of Louisville's well-established neighborhoods with their annual Newburg Days Festival.

During the weekend's events the community held a breakfast in Petersburg Park and a basketball tournament. The event is also well known for its community parade.

Sunday a community worship service and gospel festival highlighted the last day of the event.

Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin says the event has been going on for over 50 years and that residents like to think of the weekend as part of an old fashioned family get together.

“It just started out like a family reunion years ago and then people come back. A lot of them move away but then they come back to Newburg Days,” Shanklin said.

Nick Adams, a vendor at this year’s Newburg Days, agreed.

“It's a real nice community event. It's more like a family reunion type of thing. I've met a lot of people, I've seen a lot of my old friends, a lot of family come by, it's a really nice event,” Adams said.

Shanklin says Newburg is a wonderful place to live and this is just an old fashioned community get together.