'It's a mess here': Homes in Newburg sustain damage after 2 tornadoes touch down

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The National Weather Service of Louisville has confirmed four tornadoes touched down in Kentucky on Wednesday.

Two of those tornadoes caused damage to homes and businesses across Newburg, officials said. Both tornadoes were rated as EF-1.

On the ground, crews continue to clean up the debris from fallen trees and torn up roofs. LG&E line workers quickly worked to restore power.

"Oh it's a mess here in the Newburg area," John Gordon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said. "This is the first one in 20 years that I've seen."

As funnels formed overhead and 90 mph winds ravaged the neighborhood, Andrew Minnis watched it all unfold from his front door steps.

He said he was telling everyone to get downstairs when the storms hit.

"It's the first ever time I've experienced something like that, it's one of those things where as a community we need to support one another," Minnis said.

"Oh yeah, we're already depressed over how much this is going to cost," Minnis' neighbor, Helen Watkin, said.

Andrew's house sustained little damage, but his neighbor Helen wasn't as lucky.

"I hadn't heard anything and then these trees were just like this," Watkin said. "We had quite a bit of damage."

Not only had her car been destroyed, a massive 100-foot-tall oak tree toppled over power lines into her yard.

Brandon Vincent with Citywide Landscaping told WHAS11 his teams started servicing roads around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. He estimates anywhere from 50 to 75 trees toppled in the storm.

His advice is to practice preventative maintenance.

"Properly maintained, trimmed, you wouldn't have uproots," Vincent said.

Helen has some advice of her own as well.

"Everybody needs to pay attention to the weather," she said. "You do not want to be out on these things."

