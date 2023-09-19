Man dies after crash involving motorcycle on Newburg Road, LMPD says

Police said the operator of the motorcycle was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the bike on Newburg Road Tuesday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crash on Newburg Road has left a motorcyclist dead, according to police.

Metro Police said Fifth Division officers responded to a crash scene on southbound Newburg Road over the Watterson Expressway around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.

In their preliminary investigation police said a male who was operating the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed on Newburg Road when he lost control of it, causing him to be ejected.

He was taken to UofL Hospital where later died of his injuries.

Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit will handle the investigation.

