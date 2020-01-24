SEYMOUR, Ind. — A healthy baby girl was safely surrendered in a baby box at a fire station in Seymour, Indiana.

An alarm notified the Seymour Fire Department as soon as the baby was placed in the box, and within 60 seconds she was taken out of the box. The baby was then transported to a local hospital.

She is the fifth baby surrendered in the past two years in Indiana and the third in the last 134 days.

The box in Seymour is one of 21 active Safe Haven Baby Boxes in the state.

Tonight at 11, hear from the fire chief on the success of the program.

