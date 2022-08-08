Tenants in southwest Louisville apartment complex forced to go days with no running water

Renters say when they reached out, they were given a letter from management saying these problems far exceed what their maintenance staff can handle.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents at Newberry Parc, an apartment complex in southwest Louisville, said they are nearing three days with no running water in one of their buildings.

Louisville Metro Code Enforcement told WHAS11 News the residents must leave in 24-hours, but they can't force the landlord cover the costs.

The management company said late Monday evening they are providing assistance but did not elaborate further.

"It's been going on for 70, maybe 74 hours now. We have not had any water," Hazel Smith, a renter, said.

Smith has lived at the complex for more than two years.

She said after the first floor of her building flooded Saturday evening because of a major leak, her neighbors in building six were left without running water, a giant hole left behind.

"It just came out as a wave like it came probably up to pass my ankles," Smith said.

Tenant Boston Cole said they were given a gallon or two of water from the management.

"Enough to fill up the toilet maybe once. If you're, you know, if your kids got to go to the bathroom," Cole said.

Smith said she asked the office staff if there would be more assistance on the way.

"I have two children and myself. You know, what are we supposed to do with this? And she's like, well, it was out of courtesy and you have a nice day."

Renters say when they reached out, they were given a letter from management saying not to contact any staff that lives on site and saying these problems far exceed what their maintenance staff can handle.

Louisville's Code Enforcement Department now getting involved.

Officials with the team telling WHAS:

"We have told the landlord that the tenants need to be relocated, but we cannot force them to cover accommodations. However, we encourage the tenants to review the terms of their lease, and they can always contact Legal Aid for advice as well."

"We're left in the dark thinking, well, we're going to be homeless at three o'clock. Where are we going? has a fixed the water? Or is it almost fixed? Or do we have a chance," Smith said.

She and other neighbors in the building worry that if they don't get some form of assistance moving forward, they're not sure where they'll stay.

WHAS11 News did hear back from a representative with the apartment management company, Towne Properties. They said:

"We are working diligently to repair a water leak that occurred over the weekend. Remediation has been substantial and involved water removal, air movers, leak detection, and jackhammering through several feet of concrete slab. Two leaks were located and are anticipated to be fully repaired tomorrow. We are using best efforts to repair the leaks as quickly as possible, and assistance is being provided to the residents who are impacted."

When asked what they meant by assistance, we were not given specifics, rather they plan to have the problem fixed by Tuesday.

► Contact reporter Ford Sanders at FSanders@whas11.com on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Other top stories on WHAS11.com