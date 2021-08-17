Contract awarded to build new $840M modern veterans hospital in eastern Jefferson County

The new 104 bed, full-service hospital will replace the Robley Rex VA Medical Center on Zorn Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A multi-million-dollar modern veteran’s hospital is headed to eastern Jefferson County.

An $840 million contract was awarded to Chicago-based Walsh-Turner Joint Venture II to construct the new 104 bed, full-service hospital that will replace the Robley Rex VA Medical Center on Zorn Avenue.

The Louisville VA Medical Center will occupy 34 acres of land on Brownsboro Road, not too far from I-264. It will feature a 910,115 square-foot-medical center, parking structures, a 42,205 square-foot central utility plan, roadways, sidewalks and other improvements.

“We are excited to reach this significant milestone in the project and look forward to breaking ground,” Stephen D. Black, Medical Center Director of the Robley Rex VA Medical Center, said. "We are pleased to work alongside the USACE and Walsh Turner Joint Venture II to bring this world-class health care facility into reality for our Nation’s heroes. I want to recognize the support of our strong community partnerships and thank everyone who advocated to make this facility happen, especially our Veteran community in the Kentuckiana area.”

Officials said the facility will integrate modern patient-centered care concepts “to provide the best possible care for Veterans.” It will also address the needs of women’s veterans and will include a Women’s Health Clinic with 4 Patient Aligned Care Teams (PACT).

Senator Mitch McConnell shared his excitement for the project after waiting nearly 15 years to get it off the ground.

"I have long advocated for a new VA medical center in Louisville and was proud to secure the necessary funds for this project. Kentucky’s veterans served our country bravely and deserve to receive quality healthcare in a new, modern facility. Regrettably, they have waited since 2006 for that goal to be accomplished. Today’s announcement is long overdue, but I am glad it moves us one step closer to finally getting this facility built.”

A groundbreaking for the facility will be held this fall.

The Louisville VA Medical Center is expected to be completed in 2025.

