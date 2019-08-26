CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A new trial date has been set for the Joseph Oberhansley murder case.

Jury selection is expected to begin Sept. 4 and opening statements could begin on Sept. 6.

The murder and cannibalism trial ended in a mistrial last week after a witness accidentally mentioned Oberhansley’s previous drug use and criminal history.

He is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Tammy Blanton in 2014 and eating some of her organs.

The jury will once again be chosen from a county north of Indianapolis and be brought down for trial in Clark County.

The jury will also once again be sequestered.

