CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A new trial date has been set for the Joseph Oberhansley murder case.
Jury selection is expected to begin Sept. 4 and opening statements could begin on Sept. 6.
The murder and cannibalism trial ended in a mistrial last week after a witness accidentally mentioned Oberhansley’s previous drug use and criminal history.
He is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Tammy Blanton in 2014 and eating some of her organs.
The jury will once again be chosen from a county north of Indianapolis and be brought down for trial in Clark County.
The jury will also once again be sequestered.
