LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – As National Nurses Week gets underway May 6, a new report has been released on the best and worst states for nurses.

Officials with WalletHub conducted the study to help new nursing graduates find the best markets for their profession.

They used the relative attractiveness of the 50 states, including the Washington D.C. across 21 key metrics including monthly starting salaries for nurses to healthcare facilities per capita to nursing job opening per capita.

Kentucky and Indiana were included on the list. The Bluegrass State was ranked 39th while the Hoosiers came in at 32nd.

The best states for nurses are Oregon, Minnesota, Washington and New Mexico while Louisiana, Hawaii, New York and Washington D.C. rounded out the bottom.

To see the full report and its date, click here.

National Nurses Week ends on May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale who was the founder of modern nursing.