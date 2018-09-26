LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Crews began installing a new stage at the KFC Yum! Center ahead of Saturday's Martin Lawrence show. The stage will be used for concerts and events that don't bring their own staging equipment.

The arena's general manager said after eight years, it was time for a new stage. This one gives them lots of flexibility.

“That's one of the nice things about this stage is that it is on wheels. So, we can build it on the far end of the stage, while production brings in all the sounds and the lights and everything in the rafters and then once they're ready, they can roll the stage into place. They just drop the legs, level it, and it's good to go,” Eric Granger, General Manager of the KFC Yum! Center, said.

The stage is part of $335 thousand in upgrades approved by the Louisville Arena Authority. The rest of the money is going toward technology upgrades.

