LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another shelter has opened to address Louisville's ongoing homelessness crisis. The new shelter is in St. Stephen Baptist Church.

The church has been known for reaching out to the homeless in the past, but with the help of Metro Council, they are now able to do more.

“It's just been terrific to see St. Stephen step up and say we can help. We have a facility that we can help, and we want to be part of the solution to this. We need more people doing that throughout the community. We have homeless issues throughout every part of this community and we need people to say, ‘I want to be part of the solution,’” Councilman Bill Hollander said.