SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — A new Shelby County school will not be opening in time for the beginning of the school year. The Marnel C. Moorman School is still under construction and is expected to be complete in October.

Shelby County schools said construction was delayed due to an increase in rain over the past year.

Due to the delay, a contingency plan has been created. Students who were supposed to attend Moorman will remain with their teacher and class and be in designated areas in host schools.

Morning pick-up times and afternoon drop-off times for MCMS bus riders will not change. After school care for grades K-5 will be provided for students at the host schools.

All courses in the MCMS schedule will be provided.

