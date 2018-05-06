LOUISVILLE – New toll rates for the three tolled bridges connecting Louisville and Southern Indiana will start July 1. The 2.5 percent increase is the first-rate increase for RiverLink, the tolling system for the Ohio River Bridges Project.

The new rate for a passenger vehicle with a prepaid account and transponder is $2.05 per crossing. The current toll rate is $2 per crossing. The new rates range from $2.05-$12.30, depending on the size of the vehicle.

Tolling started on Dec. 30, 2016 and toll rates increase annually by 2.5 percent, unless the rate of inflation (as measured by the Consumer Price Index) is higher. Tolls increase every July 1, beginning in 2018. The tolls were not increased in 2017 because tolling had been in place for less than a year.

Drivers with prepaid accounts and transponders pay the lowest toll rates. With the new rates, the savings will be more than $2 per crossing. Account holders have to have a positive account balance to pay the lowest rates and avoid invoices. The easiest way to have an account in good standing is by choosing auto-replenishing and linking the account to a valid payment method.

RiverLink is an electronic tolling system that requires no stopping, lines, or coin machines. Tolling is in place on the I-65 Abraham Lincoln Bridge, I-65 Kennedy Bridge and SR 265/KY 841 Lewis and Clark Bridge connecting Prospect, Ky. and Utica, Ind.

