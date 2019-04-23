Expectant mothers and those who recently had a baby are getting a bill of rights for their jobs in Kentucky.

The Pregnant Workers Rights Act, which takes effect June 27, requires employers to make a "reasonable accommodation" for expectant or new moms. The law says those accommodations "may include more frequent or longer breaks, time off to recover from childbirth, acquisition or modification of equipment, appropriate seating, temporary transfer to a less strenuous or less hazardous position, job restructuring, light duty, modified work schedule." The plan requires employers to allow for time off for pregnancy and post-pregnancy-related medical appointments, and "private space that is not a bathroom for expressing breast milk” must be available.

A boss would have to prove that following the new rules would create an "undue hardship" if they were to refuse a request.

It's clear that the ten lawmakers who sponsored this plan, which include two Democrat and two Republican senators who are moms, wanted this plan to force conversations between employees and employers. They wrote, "The employer and employee shall engage in a timely, good faith and interactive process to determine effective reasonable accommodations.”

The law will impact those who work for small businesses since federal law already protects pregnant workers at larger businesses.