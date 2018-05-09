LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A brand new horse racing facility could be coming to the state thanks to a joint venture between Churchill Downs and Keeneland.

According to a news release, if the application is approved by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, harness races could come to the old Louisville Downs racing venue as early as 2019 and in 2020 racing would happen at a brand new $125 million facility in Oak Grove, Kentucky in Christian County.

The project in Oak Grove reportedly will include a hotel, an outdoor amphitheater, an equestrian center and a historical racing facility.

Vince Gabbert, Vice President and COO of Keeneland says in a statement that "bringing standardbred racing to Louisville in 2019 and then to Christian County in 2020 and beyond is critical to maintain Kentucky's preeminent status as the horse racing capital of the world."

