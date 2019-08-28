LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new initiative in Kentucky aims to not only increase the number of law enforcement officers in the state, but also retain them.

The Department of Criminal Justice Training announced a program to help cadets in the basic training academy also receive their degrees.

Through a partnership with Bluegrass Community and Technical College, cadets who finish 20 weeks of training will also receive an associate degree in criminal justice.

Those credit hours can then transfer to any state college.

“We’re always keeping in mind, 'What can we do for them? What can we do for the folks that are already out there? How can we get people like this more interested in this career?”, Commissioner Alex Payne said.

The degree program is being funded through the Department of Criminal Justice Training.

