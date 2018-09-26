LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — The Kentucky Humane Society has launched a program in the hopes of helping two senior communities in Kentuckiana.

The “Seniors for Seniors” program offers discounts on senior pets to people age 65 and older. In an official release, KHS says that the program was developed “to help senior humans rediscover the joys of having a cat or dog in their lives.”

Through the program, dogs that are seven years old or older will be offered for $30, while cats in the same age range can be adopted for $10. Normal adoption costs for these senior pets range from $45-$165.

KHS cites multiple benefits of senior adults caring for a pet, including improving physical and mental health and opportunities to interact with others. They also say that senior animals are often already trained and have calmer dispositions, making them a perfect companion for a senior citizen.

Adoptable animals are available at the KHS East Campus at 1000 Lyndon Lane, or at your local Feeders Supply stores.

Call 502-272-1070 or visit kyhumane.org for more information.

