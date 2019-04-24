LOUISVILLE, Ky. —

Students at three Jefferson County Public Schools will soon be able to visit with a Norton Healthcare provider for free from the school nurse's office.

Officials demonstrated the new School-based Telemedicine Program at Engelhard Elementary Wednesday, April 24. The school nurse and a provider can use the videoconferencing technology to examine a student's skin, nose, throat and ears, as well as checking on the student's lungs and heart.

Common conditions that can be treated through a telemedicine visit include cold, fever, rash, earache, pinkeye and sore throat. School nurses can also perform tests for strep throat and the flu.

After the visit, the provider follows up with the parent and sends an after-visit summary home with the child.

“We are able to talk with the parents over the phone about the visit and let them know if there are prescriptions at the pharmacy or home treatments for the illness,” Rachel Alexander, APRN, Norton Healthcare telemedicine program coordinator said.

The program is offered free to all students at Engelhard and will expand to Olmstead Academy North and Iroquois High School in the coming weeks. Parents must complete a registration form online to enroll a student in the program.