LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With many Louisvillians impacted by the coronavirus outbreak and the demand for qualified tech workers growing, Mayor Greg Fischer announced a new program offering training online.

The Future Work Initiative powered by Microsoft is offering self-paced data skills training for free.

“Through this initiative and other efforts, Louisville is taking steps to prepare our city, our businesses and our residents, particularly those who have not traditionally been a part of the tech economy, for the next data revolution,” said Mayor Fischer. With the program, he hopes to prepare the city "for the rapidly approaching data revolution."

To kick off the program, there will be a “30-day Data Upskilling Challenge.” The goal is to get as many people in Louisville as possible trained in data-economy skills. Each weekday for four weeks, a laptop will be raffled off starting April 20. To be eligible to win, you e-mail a copy of badges and certificates earned to upskill@futurelou.com, and send a link to your LinkedIn Profile with the badge or skill listed. Each badge or certificate counts as one entry. The raffle will reset every week.

“Smart investors invest when the market is down, and this is the right moment for Louisville to invest in itself. These are skills that are in demand now, and that demand will only grow as more companies in Louisville position themselves to be successful in the emerging data economy,” said Ben Reno-Weber, Director of the Future of Work Initiative.

To sign up for the program and find out more information, visit www.futurelou.com.

