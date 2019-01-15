LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Kentucky Derby Museum is welcoming a new pony to it’s stable.

Tatanka resides at the museum’s stable with Populist Politics.

The museum is also declaring Tatanka’s official birthday as Jan. 15, since no known foaling date is known. He celebrated 4 years of age with a bouquet of carrots and cake for the human visitors who were there for the occasions.

His name is the Native American word for Buffalo. Tatanka is a pinto pony and stands at 38 inches and weighs 380 pounds.

He arrived at the stable in late December and came from a Harrodsburg, Ky. farm.