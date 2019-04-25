FRANKFORT, Ky. — A national poll is giving a good look at what Kentucky voters think of Governor Matt Bevin.

According to a non-partisan survey by Morning Consultant, Bevin took the number one spot as the most unpopular governor in the United States. Poll results show 52 percent of registered voters in Kentucky disapprove of him and only 33 percent approve.

The most popular governor in the country is Charlie Baker of Massachusetts with an approval of 73 percent.

Morning Consult's Governor Approval Rankings

