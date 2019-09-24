LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-A new pizzeria is opening in Colonial Gardens.

Union 15 officially opens Sept.24.

Two guys who grew up in the south end own it and it's in the same complex as Taco Luchador.

RELATED: Butchertown Pizza Hall announces restaurant closure

The whole redevelopment project started last spring and cost five million dollars.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.