LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The former boxing legend Muhammad Ali's training camp in Pennsylvania has been revamped and now open to the public.

The son of the trainer of the famed boxer spoke at the Muhammad Ali Center on Sunday as part of the 'Stories for Ali' lecture program.

He discussed not only firsthand stories of the boxer but also the historical camp now turned museum, and the celebrities that visited the Deer Lake location.

The new owner of the camp, Mike Madden, bought the property in 2016 after Ali passed away and has restored the former boxing camp into a destination spot to learn all about the historical boxer’s legacy.



He says hey, ‘you want to meet Ali, and I say of course. Be over at the dunes by 8'clock. We'll come walking out. And sure enough, by 8 o'clock the doors open -- Ali and a small entourage walked out',” Madden said.

The lecture is part of the Ali Center’s Oral History Project which is an ongoing initiative to document the life and legacy of the late boxer.

