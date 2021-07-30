New ordinance pushes for more school traffic guards across JCPS

It would require the city be legally and financially responsible for every school that needs a crossing guard to be provided one. Even young part-time workers.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council is putting an element of student safety back on centerstage.

Thursday night, Metro Council members talked about funding for school traffic guards in Jefferson County. This comes two years after some of these LMPD positions were cut at a handful of schools.

With the start of the JCPS school year just days away, parents and city leaders are preparing best safety measures -- including for young students walking to and from school.

"We're wanting to protect our youngest and most vulnerable citizens in Jefferson County," said Robin Shouse, a supervisor for Louisville Metro Police Department's Traffic Guard Office.

The presence of traffic guards at schools has gone through a bit of a rollercoaster the last two years.

"There was a short time that there was no traffic guard, but from what I've seen lately there always has been one," said Katie Myers, whose two daughters both go to Middletown Elementary.

With kids walking to school, you can find parents, councilmembers, and even police officers who agree that having more crossing guards within JCPS would be ideal, but questions in funding and hiring over the years have potentially caused slowdowns.

In 2019, budget and staffing challenges led LMPD to downsize coverage area, limiting their guards to work at schools within its jurisdiction only. That temporarily left a handful of surrounding areas to look elsewhere and at other city police departments.

As we enter the third school year affected by COVID-19, Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini says it's time to clear confusion, proposing a new ordinance that would require the city be legally and fiscally responsible for every school within the Louisville Metro boundaries that needs a traffic guard -- to be provided one.

That even includes part-time workers. LMPD says it's hired some as young as 17.

"We have 85 school guards at this moment, and I said we'd love to hire more if anyone is interested. We'd love to have you apply," Shouse said.

Right now, LMPD says it covers just over half of JCPS schools -- with a heavy focus on elementary and middle.

Meanwhile, Councilman Piagentini tells us the ordinance would give the city more flexibility to contract third-party workers, even those outside LMPD.

"I feel safer with a crossing guard being there," Myers said.

It's a potential law that will require more steps to develop going forward, as we move into Fall.

If you'd like to apply for a traffic guard position within LMPD (part-time or full-time), click here. LMPD says postings are continuous throughout the year.

