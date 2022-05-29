'We are on an upward trajectory': LMPD celebrates new class of recruits from training academy

Some of the new officers have an international background including from countries like Iraq, Haiti, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Nepal.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eighteen new officers will soon be in the community after graduating Louisville Metro Police’s training academy.

Some of the new officers have an international background including from countries like Iraq, Haiti, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Nepal.

Chief Erika Shields told the graduates they’re joining a department that’s moving forward with their rock bottom in the rearview mirror.

“We are on an upward trajectory. To be clear, that doesn’t mean that we’re dismissing or forgetting lessons learned, but rather we’re allowing those experiences to help us define our future,” she said.

Following Friday’s graduation, LMPD has 1,015 sworn officers – about 300 short of full strength.

Chief Shields recently told Metro Council the department is going to start advertising in Chicago to recruit lateral officers.

