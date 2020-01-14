LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Travelers, pack your bags! The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) is expected to announce a new nonstop flight out of Louisville on Tuesday, Jan. 14. The airport currently offers nonstop flights to 32 locations in the United States.

Officials with the airport posted on Facebook on Jan. 13, teasing the upcoming announcement.

"We're adding yet another new city to the route map tomorrow! Can you guess what the 33rd nonstop destination from SDF will be?" The caption was posted with a map showing the current nonstop destinations the airport offers.

In April, the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport began offering nonstop flights to Los Angeles. Other featured nonstop destinations include Atlanta, Houston, and Las Vegas.

RELATED: Southwest begins nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale

RELATED: Allegiant Air begins new nonstop flights to Sarasota, FL

Hopeful travelers commented on the airport's Facebook post with their guesses for the new flight. Popular suggestions included Seattle, Sacramento, and Boston. These travelers will just have to wait and see until the announcement is made on Tuesday.

On Monday, the airport announced the opening of a new express shuttle parking lot. The new lot offers 974 parking spaces on airport property and is available for long-term parking use.

The new lot is part of a 20-year master improvement plan that was unveiled in December 2019. The plan is expected to cost around $400 million and also includes a new facade and mechanical improvements.

Learn more about the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport and its destinations on FlyLouisville.com.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.