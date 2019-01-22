LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A two-week mural festival aimed at celebrating the history and potential of Louisville’s neighborhoods will take place in the Smoketown neighborhood this fall. The Imagine Mural Festival was announced Tuesday by Mayor Greg Fischer, Fund for the Arts, the Imagine Greater Louisville 2020 Steering Committee and Louisville Visual Art.

The theme of the inaugural mural festival is “Lean Into Louisville,” which aims to “explore and confront the history and legacy of all forms of discrimination and inequality.”

An information session for local artists will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 5th at the Tim Faulkner Gallery’s new location at 991 Logan Street. Interested local artists will then have until February 15th to submit their qualifications to Fund for the Arts, and those selected will be announced by March 31st. Selected artists will then have until October 31st to complete their work.

In a press release Tuesday, Mayor Fischer said the festival "will be unique in its ability to leverage the power of the arts to promote equitable development while adding vibrancy and creative engagement to a historically marginalized neighborhood.”

The festival will be held in a different Louisville neighborhood each year.

Artists interested in submitting an application to participate in this year’s festival can find more information at fundforthearts.org/mural-festival.