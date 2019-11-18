LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new piece of art was unveiled in Louisville on the wall of Old Forester's Paristown Hall.

Local artist Ashley Brossart was selected to create the piece. It shows Bourbon-related imagery, combined with performing arts-themed visuals and iconic Louisville landmarks.

“The Old Forester colors, the blue and orange, came through really nicely, and just kind of the general vibe that we felt meshed really well with this part of town and what Paristown is doing for this neighborhood in Louisville,” said Shawn Hadley, Brown Forman’s director of experiential design.

If you want to get a first-hand look, you can find Paristown Hall on 724 Brent Street.

