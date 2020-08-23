New monument unveiled in Crestwood pays tribute to Gold Star families

The monument was unveiled to pay tribute to fallen soldiers and their families.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new Gold Star memorial monument is on display at Veterans Memorial Park in Crestwood.

The monument was unveiled to pay tribute to fallen soldiers and their families.

The Hershel Woody Williams Medal of Honor Foundation helped with putting up the monument.

Williams said it is important to honor families who have made the sacrifice of losing a loved one who fought for this country.

“The memorial will be a lasting tribute for many, many years to come. It will ensure that those loved ones who paid that ultimate sacrifice for all of us will never be forgotten.”

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.