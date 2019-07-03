LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A new Metro Council committee aims to find solutions for the city’s budget issues.

Council President David James created the committee to comb through the city’s budget to find savings and solutions.

Currently, the city is facing a $65 million budget gap because of the pension crisis.

Mayor Greg Fischer has proposed an increase in insurance premium taxes, saying the other option is major cuts across the board.

James says he hopes this committee can find a compromise.

